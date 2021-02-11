 Overnight snow prompts school changes Thursday | Delaware First Media
Overnight snow prompts school changes Thursday

Snow that fell overnight across Delaware morning is causing some schools to change their plans for Thursday.


In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, New Castle County Vo-Tech School District and Red Clay School Districts are shifting to remote learning for all students. Colonial is operating on a one hour delay

In Central Delaware -  Capital, Caesar Rodney, Polytech and Smyrna School districts are shifting to remote learning.  Lake Forest Elementary is running on a 2 hour delay and the Milford School District is running on a 1 hour delay.

Del Tech’s Stanton and Wilmington campuses open at 10 a.m.

Goldey-Beacom College opens at noon.

The Modern Maturity Center in Dover is closed and no Meals On Wheels delivery.

CHEER Services in Sussex County will open 2 hours late at 10 a.m.