Opportunity Fund bill moves through State Senate

The Delaware State Senate overwhelmingly passes legislation to make extra funding to impoverished and English language learner students permanent.

The bill easily passed with 20 senators voting yes, and one, Dave Wilson (R-Bridgeville), not voting.

The legislation brings Delaware’s Opportunity Fund in line with last year’s settlement of the state education funding lawsuit.

The settlement calls for Delaware to more than double Opportunity Funding for students from low income families and English language learners to $60 million annually by Fiscal Year 2025.

“This bill codifies part of the recent education funding litigation settlement. As part of the settlement that state committed to making opportunity funding permanent. That portion of the settlement will be fulfilled by this legislation," sais bill sponsor Laura Sturgeon (D-Brandywine West)

According to the Department of Education, per student funding will reach close to $1,000 in 2025. Right now, the funding is $517 per English language learner and $310 per impoverished student.

State Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel), voted for the bill, but remains concerned about the spending.

“We continue to throw money at this and the product coming out is less and less, so it's a little tough to sell to the taxpayers as to when this is going to level off," said Lawson.

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.