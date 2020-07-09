Open call for Black artists for new exhibit opening at The Sold Firm in August

A Black-owned gallery in Wilmington - The Sold Firm - is seeking works from Black artists for a new exhibition opening August 1, 2020.

Listen to this interview (note - the interview contains strong language that has been edited)

Nataki Oliver founded The Sold Firm in 2018 to exhibit contemporary and modern emerging artists.

Now she’s doing something a little different; she’s looking for Black artists for a group exhibition.

“The exhibit is (called) “Pendulum Swing,” said Oliver. "And the reason why I chose this - if anyone knows a pendulum and the swing of it is - it’s based on balance. And you want to have a perfect swing of the ball or multiple balls in the pendulum in order to get a good movement and a smooth balance.”

Oliver notes the exhibit is intended to show society is off balance, in an environment that’s thrown everyone for a “loop” and opened more eyes to the fact that racism exists.

“It’s really a labor of love. And I have to say that there’s a lot of first in this - this is the first time I’m doing a group exhibit and this is the first time I’m actually having a guest curator work with me on a project.”

The guest curator is DCAD photography student Adriana Dumphrey.

Oliver hopes submitting artists will use their favorite medium to express hurt, exhaustion, joy, magic, life, death, oppression or resilience - just to name a few.

The deadline for artists to get involved with the project is Sun, July 12 at 11:59 pm. More info is available at The Sold Firm's website.

The exhibiton is scheduled to open Saturday, August 1 at 5 p.m.