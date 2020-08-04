Delaware Public Media

One death in Delaware blamed on Tropical Storm Isaias

  • Tropical Storm Isaias caused extensive damage in areas of Dover Tuesday
    Kelli Steele / Delaware Public Media

It appears Tropical Storm Isaias may be responsible for at least one death in the First State.

Delaware State Police said Tuesday they are investigating the death of a Milford-area woman they believe is storm-related.

State police responded to a call on North Shore Drive in Milford at 11:45 Tuesday morning after the woman was found dead.  Police say their initial investigation indicates she was outside assessing storm damage and was hit by a branch that fell from a tree. 

Police have not released the woman’s name.

And Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency in response to the storm Tuesday. 

In a statement, Carney said the move is to provide coordinated assistance for response and recovery efforts from storm damage.

The emergency order went into effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will be in place until further notice.

The order allows the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) to direct and coordinate the resources to assist areas affected by the storm. Its also directs DelDOT and Delaware State Police to close bridges and roads as needed in consultation with DEMA and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security

The City of Dover enacted its own state of emrergency earlier on Tuesday in the wake of extensive damage done in some parts of the state capital.

 

 

Isaias

