Officals offer update vaccine distribution efforts in Delaware

Efforts continue in Delaware to distribute the vaccine for COVID-19.

Gov. John Carney says the state is trying to get it out as quickly as possible.

“My objective, as I said earlier, is to inspire our partners and our own team to get as much vaccines out as efficiently and effectively as possible,” said Carney. “I’d rather be in the position where we’re asking for more vaccines than we’re not getting out into arms the vaccine that we have.”

The state gave out 580 vaccines at two mass drive-through vaccination events last week and more events are planned.

Officials have also launched a vaccine tracker page on the state’s coronavirus website offering data on inoculations for COVID-19 in Delaware.

As of Wednesday, and after three weeks of vaccinations, there have been just over 17,000 vaccines administered statewide - though officials say there is likely a lag in the data.

The state still has about 15,000 vaccinations with the majority allocated for second doses.

State Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the mass drive in events may be necessary to vaccinate front line health care workers who are not part of a major hospital.

“We know that there are health partners and folks in the 1A group that may not so nicely fit into a bucket where it may be as easy for them to go to their employer of the hospital to get vaccinated.”

Rattay says 12 of the state’s long-term care facilities have received the first round of vaccines with 171 facilities still to go.