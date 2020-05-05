Ocean City moves to open its beach, Gov. Carney estimates end of the month for Delaware beach reopen

Delaware beaches are still largely closed, but Ocean City, Maryland is making the move to reopen its beach this weekend.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan announced Monday he intends to lift his Mayoral Declaration and open the town’s beach, boardwalk and inlet parking lot starting this Friday May 9.

But Gov. John Carney said Tuesday he does not expect to open Delaware beaches until closer to the end of the month. And he says he’s concerned about drawing a line in the sand between Ocean City and Fenwick Island.

“I do have some concerns there, with Ocean City opening their businesses. Obviously businesses on this side of the line are going to say ‘why not us,’” said Carney.

Carney says he received a letter from the Association of Coastal Towns Delaware outlining some of the things they feel need to be considered when reopening some of Delaware’s beach towns .

He says he plans to coordinate with local mayors to come up with individual plans for each Delaware Beach community. And he says he wants to work with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to come up with a "consistent plan."