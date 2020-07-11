Delaware Public Media

Number of COVID-19 cases reported ticks down slightly in First State

Delaware saw a slight drop in number of cases added to its COVID-19 total Saturday.

State health officials reported 91 new cases Saturday, pushing the First State’s total to date to 12,743.

83 of the new positive test results came Friday 

There were no new deaths. Delaware’s total COVID-19-related death toll remains at 517.  

The 5-day average for new cases each day is below 100 for a fourth straight day – but rose to just over 94 Saturday.

The percent testing positive dipped below 6 Friday. But the 5-day average of that measure has hovered around that 6 percent mark for 5 days, above the World Health Organization’s target of 5 percent as one indication the virus is controlled.  

Current hospitalizations rose by 7 to 65, with 13 people critically ill.

More than 7,000 people to date are confirmed to have recovered from the virus. More than 121,000 people have tested negative. 

Pennsylvania added Delaware to its list of states from which visitors must quarantine – joining New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in flagging travelers from the First State. Philadelphia had done the same, but removed Delaware from its list Friday.

