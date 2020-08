Tropical Storm Isaias dumped most of its rain on Northern New Castle County Tuesday.

The Delaware Environmental Observing System (DEOS) reports Claymont had the most rain – 6.72 inches. Hockessin was second with 5.66 inches.

The most rain reported in Kent County was in 5.32 inches in Kenton, but most of Kent saw closer to 3 inches before the storm moved away.

Rain totals in Sussex County were two inches or below, with Ellendale’s 2 inched the high watermark there.