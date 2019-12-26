New Year's Eve events return to Wilmington Riverfront

The Wilmington Riverfront is offering events for all ages to celebrate ringing in 2020 next week.

There will be multiple skating sessions at the Horizon Services Riverfront Rink, including one during the fireworks show at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The fireworks are at the same spot as the annual July 4th fireworks, and the show can be seen from various locations along the Riverwalk, with the ice rink serving as a viewing party with some of the best views.

“We are delighted to once again join our friends at the RDC and support this annual, family-friendly event,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in a statement. “This is a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to come together in a fun-filled atmosphere to both reflect on a decade coming to a close while eagerly greeting a new year that we anticipate will bring hope, promise and happiness.”

There will also be a live ice-sculpting demonstration at the rink that runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

For the kids, there will be a New Year’s Rockin’ Noon event at the Delaware Children’s Museum, not far from the ice rink.

That event gives children a chance to ring in the new year at a time when they can take part in the events.

It features special programming, live music from the band We Kids Rock and two separate countdowns culminating with confetti explosions at 12 noon and 2 p.m.