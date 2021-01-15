New Working Families Party chapter builds on progressive wins

The Working Families Party started a new chapter here in Delaware.

The group plans to capitalize on recent progressive election wins.

The newly formed Working Families Party of Delaware seeks to build on successful 2020 primary challenges heading into the legislative session.

State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Woodshade) narrowly defeated incumbent John Viola in last September’s Democratic primary. She says other legislators need to watch out.

“The success that we had across all these different races in the state is that it shows these individuals they need to either get it together or they’ll be challenged,” Wilson-Anton said. “And I think that is a huge part of the power we have as an organization going into the next election cycle.”

Wilson-Anton says the party will watch other lawmakers to ensure they represent the people in their district and not corporate interests or themselves.

Among the policies the party is focused on are increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour, recreational marijuana legalization and criminal justice reform.

State Rep. Eric Morrison (D-Glasgow) defeated incumbent Earl Jaques Jr. in the Democratic primary last September.

“A lot of us are working to try to make the bills from last year even better, such as the minimum wage bill and some others,” Morrison said. “So that’s an important thing too, I think, is that we’re trying to improve the bills that are already out there.”

Other representatives affiliated with the party include Rep. Larry Lambert (D-Claymont), Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) And Wilmington city Councilor Shané Darby (D-District 2).

The Working Families Party’s Mid-Atlantic political director Vanessa Clifford warns other lawmakers that, if they aren’t representing the public’s interests, it isn’t afraid to mount more primary challenges.

Democrats affiliated with the Working Families Party are hopeful a more progressive legislature this year means those bills can pass this year.

The party is also looking toward Sussex County, where Clifford says many people are concerned about environmental concerns and could support candidates affiliated with them who focused on those issues.