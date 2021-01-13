New 'littr' app connects chicken litter suppliers and customers

There is a new app on the market, connecting chicken litter suppliers and customers in Delaware.

The Delmarva Chicken Association (DCA) launched the new, free mobile app.

“It’s called Littr. Since it’s an app we had to spell it a little funny - it’s LITTR. And the elevator pitch for this I think is - it’s a Craigslist or a Match.com for people who have chicken litter and people who need it,” said the Association’s communications manager James Fisher.

He says the app connects First State chicken growers who have litter from their chicken houses and farmers who want it to fertilize their fields. There are 1,300 chicken farmers on Delmarva and they produce hundreds of tons of litter every year.

Fisher says the nitrogen and phosphorus in chicken litter make a highly effective fertilizer for crops like corn, wheat and soybeans. He adds 95-percent of all poultry litter is recycled to fertilize crops.

He adds that improved litter management over the years has allowed farmers in the Chesapeake Bay watershed to reduce agricultural nitrogen entering the Bay by 39-percent and agricultural phosphorus reaching the Bay by 25-percent.

Fisher says the Delmarva Chicken Association developed the app in partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation - as well as the Campbell Foundation for the Environment and Delmarva Land and Litter Collaborative - both based in Maryland, and Common Logic.

Farmers can download the app from Google Play or Apple’s App Store.