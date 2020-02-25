New law closes DUI ignition interlock loophole

A loophole in the state’s DUI ignition interlock device program is now closed.

Before a person could avoid installing an ignition interlock device in their vehicle under certain circumstances, but now that Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 152 into law that’s no longer the case.

"[It] closes a loophole that would allow somebody to be able to avoid getting a court-ordered interlock on their vehicle when they get the conditional license after a DUI suspension," said bill sponsor State Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (D-Clayton).

The ignition interlock device requires users blow into them to insure they are legally sober before allowing the vehicle to start.

Spiegelman says a constituent alerted him of the loophole.

"I got this from a constituent who was hiring somebody who was in this situation, and that person who he was hiring was the one saying give me the interlock, give me the interlock and my friend who brought me this issue originally was the one who took him there, so he's witnessing this as it's happening, a very interesting kind of thing. I'm glad we caught the loophole before it had a chance to hurt anybody."

The Director of Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Kimberly Chesser says this legislation is one more step in the right direction toward keeping impaired drivers off of the roadways.