New, fresh 'Eyeball It' website is live - visual, fun, user-friendly

A new and improved website encompassing a studio art program targeting young people 7 to 13-years-old - is now live.

Listen to this story

Wilmington abstract artist Ellen Priest began working on the website - “Eyeball It” in the early 1990’s as an outlet for children whose arts programs were being cut in schools.

The updated website remains free - and Priest feels it is even more relevant during COVID-19 pandemic, “I think with the decrease in tax revenue coming into all sorts of levels of government because of the COVID-19 problems with the economy, I think we’re going to see arts defunded again.”

Priest adds she’s getting terrific feedback about website - which offers a look at what kids using the program have created as soon as people log on, “They will find close to 100 photographs of children’s art done in response to these projects. And that artwork expands from my first test group in 1993 to the Boys and Girls Clubs in Middletown, Delaware in February of this year.”

Priest says the website also includes projects and drawing exercises that children can do with their parents. She says there are also lesson plans on the website that librarians, teachers and youth service providers can do with groups of kids.

The site is available here.