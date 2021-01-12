New faces take their place at Legislative Hall

Delaware’s House of Representatives first day included the swearing in of all its members, including four new faces.

"I'm very proud to be the first Muslim elected to the General Assembly and like Representative Moore said I'm very excited to be a part of this really diverse class."

That’s 26th district State Rep Madina Wilson-Anton, newly elected to represent Newark and Christiana.

She wants to start work to help everyone in the state move forward.

"I'm just really excited to be a member of the 151st General Assembly as we face unprecedented challenges during this pandemic. It's truly an immense honor to be able to help improve the lives of my neighbors and my community."

Wilson-Anton is joined by 7th District State Rep Larry Lambert from Claymont and the Ardens, Sherae’a Moore representing the 8th district in Middletown, and Eric Morrison from the 27th district in Newark and Glasgow.

Wilson-Anton and Moore represent not only a surge in women joining the General Assembly, but more Black women elected in Delaware.

Moore can’t wait to get to work.

"I am eager and excited to be a part of the most diverse general assembly in the history of Delaware. I am eager to create unity and break down systemic barriers in communities that everyone faces here in Delaware."

House members Tuesday also returned Democrat Pete Schwartzkopf to the Speaker’s chair. Democrats selected Valerie Longhurst as Majority Leader, and John Mitchell as Majority Whip.

Republicans chose Danny Short as Minority Leader, and Tim Dukes as Minority Whip.