 New Delaware law restricting auto-renewing contracts aims to protect consumers | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

New Delaware law restricting auto-renewing contracts aims to protect consumers

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. John Carney, lawmakers and DOJ's Brian Eng pose with the signed bill Wednesday
    Gov. John Carney, lawmakers and DOJ's Brian Eng pose with the signed bill Wednesday
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Among the legislation that became law last week is a measure aimed at protecting consumers from contracts that renew automatically. 


It requires that auto-renewal or “evergreen” clauses in contracts be presented in a clear and conspicuous manner and that sellers alert consumers of upcoming renewals. It also requires that consumers have a way to cancel contracts that is at least as easy to use as the way they signed up. 

The new law passed both the state House and Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. 

Gov. John Carney signed it last Wednesday surrounded by lawmakers and officials from the state Department of Justice. He says even he has “gotten caught up” in auto-renewing contracts. 

“[The law] helps level the playing field between consumers and businesses, so the consumers can better protect themselves and their interests,” said Brian Eng, who heads the Consumer Mediation Unit at DOJ. “It’s going to help many, many people in the state of Delaware.”

Officials say several other states have similar measures. 

State Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle) was the prime sponsor of the Delaware bill. 

“You shouldn’t have to look through all of your paperwork to the very, very fine print to figure out how to cancel a contract,” she said. “Or better yet, how many of you have sat for hours on the phone trying to figure out how to cancel a contract, and someone not picking up?”

The law went into effect as soon as it was signed. 

 

Tags: 
Consumer Protection Unit
brian eng
delaware doj
DOJ
John Carney
Nicole Poore
bill signing
General Assembly 2021

Related Content

Delaware Division of Revenue warns of new taxpayer scam

By Sarah Mueller Apr 27, 2019
Division of Revenue

The Division of Revenue is warning there’s a new taxpayer scam targeting Delawareans.


Beware of scams when booking vacation rentals this summer

By Jul 4, 2018
Delaware Public Media

Delawareans have already started making their summer vacation plans. And state officials suggest being cautious as you do so.


Dept. of Justice warns about latest round of scam jury duty calls

By Jun 10, 2018
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Department of Justice is alerting residents again about a missed jury duty phone scam.

 


Former police chief blocked from serving on Newport Town Council

By May 4, 2021
Delaware Public Media

A former Newport police chief will not serve on town council, after a dispute about his eligibility. 

Delaware AG wants to adopt New Jersey’s police use of force policy

By Apr 26, 2021
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

A task force looking at potential policing reforms meets later this week to discuss recommendations from its subcommittees, including a statewide use of force standard.