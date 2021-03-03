 New Castle County prepares to pay for property reassessment | Delaware First Media
New Castle County prepares to pay for property reassessment

57 minutes ago
New Castle County faces the state’s biggest property reassessment task after settling a lawsuit over educational equity. It is already starting the process.

New Castle County’s request for proposals for a company to perform the reassessment has been posted for more than a month—and closes next week. 

The county agreed to reassess all real property for use in tax bills by July 2023. It’ll be forty years since the last time the county did so.  

Under state code, counties can collect up to 15 percent more revenue after a reassessment. But New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has committed to rolling back the tax rate so the process is revenue-neutral. 

“If we need to separately raise revenue, we’re going to propose a tax increase like we do normally,” Meyer said. 

“The purpose is not to raise revenue,” he added. “The purpose is to create fairness among taxpayers, and to bring our tax system, which for years has not been in compliance with the law, to put it in compliance with the law.”

County Council passed a resolution last week endorsing this approach—and saying it plans to legislate recurring reassessments every 5 years. 

Council is expected to vote Tuesday to move more than $26 million from tax stabilization reserves to a reassessment reserve account. 

Meyer says the amount should cover the cost of the upcoming reassessment.

“Our initial indication is that will be more than enough money,” he said.

reassessment
tax reassessment
new castle county
New Castle County Council
education funding lawsuit

Related Content

New Castle County to reassess property by 2023 under latest settlement in education funding lawsuit

By Feb 1, 2021
Delaware Public Media

New Castle County has agreed to reassess all properties for tax purposes by July 2023 — after decades of not doing so. It’s the latest development in the educational equity lawsuit filed by civil rights advocates.


Education Funding Lawsuit Settlement: Will lawmakers get on board?

By Oct 16, 2020
Tom Byrne / Delaware Public Media

Much of what is in this week’s education funding lawsuit settlement, including the funding elements, require the Delaware General Assembly’s approval.  

Contributor Larry Nagengast talked with a number of legislators this week to gauge their support.


Education Funding Lawsuit Settlement: What it includes and what it means

By Oct 16, 2020
Delaware Public Media

A settlement was announced Monday in the high-profile lawsuit filed by NAACP, ACLU and other education advocates seeking to overhaul Delaware’s school funding system to better assist disadvantaged students.

Contributor Larry Nagengast has been covering this case and the issues associated for some time now – and this week examines the settlement itself and what it means.


NCCo plans to focus future COVID relief funds on underserved communities

By Feb 24, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

New Castle County Council resolved to focus future federal coronavirus relief money on underserved communities Tuesday.