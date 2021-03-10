 New Castle County Council votes to fund reassessment from reserves | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

New Castle County Council votes to fund reassessment from reserves

By 1 hour ago
  • Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

New Castle County is one step closer to reassessing its property values for the first time in decades. 

 

New Castle County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to fund reassessment using county tax stabilization reserves.

The county agreed to do a general reassessment for the first time since 1983 under a recent settlement in an educational equity lawsuit. The County will reassess all property for use in tax bills by July 2023. 

 

Under state code, counties can keep a revenue bump of up to 15% after reassessment—which could help cover the costs.  But Councilman John Cartier, who says he worked as a data collector in the County’s 1983 reassessment, explained at a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday the County committed not to do that. 

“County Council passed a resolution recently saying that we would conduct the reassessment without needing to raise the funds from the property tax owners of New Castle County, and this [ordinance] speaks to that,” he said. 

County Executive Matt Meyer has also committed to rolling back the tax rate so the process is revenue-neutral. 

“If we need to separately raise revenue, we’re going to propose a tax increase like we do normally,” Meyer said late last month.

New Castle County’s reassessment is expected to cost between about $13 and $26 million. The ordinance Council passed Tuesday brings the reassessment reserve account balance to $30 million. 

New Castle County’s request for proposals for reassessment services closes Wednesday afternoon. 

Kent County has also settled, and agreed to reassess by 2024.  Sussex County has not yet resolved its dispute and is currently scheduled to return to court early next month.

 

Tags: 
New Castle County Council
new castle county reassessment
reassessment
tax reassessment
educational equity
education funding lawsuit

Related Content

New Castle County prepares to pay for property reassessment

By Mar 3, 2021
Delaware Public Media

New Castle County faces the state’s biggest property reassessment task after settling a lawsuit over educational equity. It is already starting the process.

New Castle County to reassess property by 2023 under latest settlement in education funding lawsuit

By Feb 1, 2021
Delaware Public Media

New Castle County has agreed to reassess all properties for tax purposes by July 2023 — after decades of not doing so. It’s the latest development in the educational equity lawsuit filed by civil rights advocates.


Education Funding Lawsuit Settlement: What it includes and what it means

By Oct 16, 2020
Delaware Public Media

A settlement was announced Monday in the high-profile lawsuit filed by NAACP, ACLU and other education advocates seeking to overhaul Delaware’s school funding system to better assist disadvantaged students.

Contributor Larry Nagengast has been covering this case and the issues associated for some time now – and this week examines the settlement itself and what it means.


Education Funding Lawsuit Settlement: Will lawmakers get on board?

By Oct 16, 2020
Tom Byrne / Delaware Public Media

Much of what is in this week’s education funding lawsuit settlement, including the funding elements, require the Delaware General Assembly’s approval.  

Contributor Larry Nagengast talked with a number of legislators this week to gauge their support.


Redding Consortium lays out recommendations to address inequity in Delaware schools

By Jan 8, 2021
Delaware Public Media

The latest group tasked with addressing long-term educational inequities faced by Delaware’s neediest students is moving ahead with its efforts.

The Redding Consortium for Educational Equity offered its interim recommendations to Gov. John Carney last week. 

Contributor Larry Nagengast offers a look at what the group is suggesting.

 

NCCo plans to focus future COVID relief funds on underserved communities

By Feb 24, 2021
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

New Castle County Council resolved to focus future federal coronavirus relief money on underserved communities Tuesday.


New Castle County Council to consider extending septic development moratorium

By Mar 8, 2021
Delaware Public Media

New Castle County is looking to ban large developments on septic systems indefinitely. 


Meyer vows to tackle longstanding problems with 'ingenuity' during second term

By Jan 5, 2021

Elected officials—both returning and new— are taking oaths of office in New Castle County Tuesday.

 

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was sworn in for his second term Tuesday morning. 

New Castle County’s police department gains 15 positions

By Feb 10, 2021

New Castle County Council approved expanding the county police force from 400 to 415 officers Tuesday—a move the County Executive supports. 