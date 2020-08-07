Nat'l Weather Service says Delaware saw second tornado Tuesday

The National Weather Service says a second tornado did touch down in First State during Tuesday’s tropical storm.

It says this second EF-1 tornado started at Jump School House Road just south of Sandtown Road at 8:25 and lasted about 3 minutes – traveling northwest just over two and a half miles before dissipating as it approached the Maryland state line.

The tornado damaged homes, uprooted trees and flipped over some truck trailers, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

EF-1 is one of the weaker tornado classifications with winds between 86-110 mile per hour. This tornado had maximum winds of 100 miles per hour and a maximum width of 200 yards.

Tuesday’s other tornado was also a EF-1, but it traveled 29.2 miles from Dover to above Middletown over 30 minutes. It had maximum wincs of 105 miles per hour.