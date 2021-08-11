Nanticoke Indian Powwow is moving to Hudson Fields in September

A bigger Nanticoke Indian Powwow is planned next month. And will have a new home.

The powwow has been held in Millsboro for the past 43 years, but that changes with this year’s edition starting on Friday, September 10.

“Well, we have moved the Powwow this year to Hudson Fields, which is just outside of Milton, Delaware on Route 1," said Natosha Norwood Carmine, the chief of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe. "And the Powwow will start on Friday evening (Sept. 10) at 4 o’clock until 8 p.m. with a preview of the vendors.”

Carmine says the Tribe’s drums and dancers will also greet people Friday night.

Carmine calls the decision to move the powwow to Milton difficult.

“But we wanted growth for the powwow," said Carmine. "We were actually going to have the powwow lthere ast year, but when COVID shut us down we decided that it was healthier to not have it during the pandemic. So that was an even tougher decision to be quite honest."

Carmine says Hudson Fields will also allow for more social distancing between the vendors and attendees as COVID cases rise again, and she adds they recommend anyone attending the powwow September 10-12 wear a mask.

Carmine says she's looking forward to the event’s return next month and continuing efforts to preserve her Tribe’s culture and traditions.

The powwow opens Friday Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. It runs from 10 a.m to 7 p.m Saturday, Sept 11 and Sunday Sept. 12.