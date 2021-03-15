NAMI Delaware promotes a Week of Wellness

Delawareans are struggling with their mental health more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

And NAMI Delaware is responding with a “Week of Wellness:”

NAMI Delaware’s week-long effort starts Monday, March 22, and it hopes the week-long virtual fundraiser will help combat the anxiety and depression many may be feeling.

In Delaware, one in three adults have been struggling with depression during the pandemic, compared to one in five pre-pandemic.

NAMI Delaware’s executive director Josh Thomas says the local branch of the National Alliance on Mental Health wants to offer some opportunities to have fun and release stress.

He says it starts with a Mandala making art class Monday and a morning mindful meditation session Tuesday, then continues with additional opportunities.

“On Wednesday, there’s a full-body strength workout for all fitness levels," said Thomas. "And then on Thursday, we’re super excited that local celebrity Chef Dana Hebert (winner of Cake Boss) will be with us to teach people how to make his famous strawberry shortcake and strawberry lemonade.”

Thomas says opportunities like this are important a year into the pandemic.

“I think we can all relate to facing some sort of new challenges as a result of life during the pandemic, whether it stems from our concern over our health or the risks to our health during this time or to our loved ones and friends," Thomas said. "I think we can all relate to elevated levels of anxiety and stress and potentially some depression.”

Thomas says anyone can attend the Wellness Week activities.

Tickets are $15 per class or $50 for all four classes.

Next week’s Wellness Week fundraiser concludes Friday with a virtual rally to raise awareness for NAMI Delaware’s annual walk scheduled for May 22, 2021.