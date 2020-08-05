Mysterious seeds continue to show up in Delaware mailboxes

Delaware’s Department of Agriculture (DDA) says Delawareans continue to receive unsolicited packages of seeds appearing to originate in China.

All 50 states, Canada, Australia and members of the European Union have reported similar unwanted shipments.

The rising number of these illegally shipped packages has prompted the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ask state Ag departments to help collect these seeds.

Delaware’s Ag Department has already processed more than 40 packages of seeds to be tested by USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

And it’s looking for more. The Ag Department says anyone receiving a package should save the seeds, packaging and mailing label - but do not open the seed packets. People can then complete an intake form available online here and submit it along with the package.

The package and form can be submitted in person or by mail to the Delaware Department of Agriculture in Dover.