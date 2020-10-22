 Murray, state GOP criticize environmental regulation of coastal industry | Delaware First Media
Murray, state GOP criticize environmental regulation of coastal industry

By 1 hour ago
  • An active plan sign at a property in the grandfathered Coastal Zone heavy industrial area in New Castle
    An active plan sign at a property in the grandfathered Coastal Zone heavy industrial area in New Castle
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The state Republican party is taking aim at state environmental regulations ahead of next month’s election. 


State GOP Chair Jane Brady held a press conference Thursday to criticize the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act which Gov. John Carney signed in 2017.

The law allows additional heavy industry in 14 grandfathered sites within Delaware’s regulated Coastal Zone.  Several environmental groups opposed it, arguing additional heavy industry in the Coastal Zone would be harmful to the public. But the state GOP thinks it was not permissive enough to industry.

 

Brady objects to a provision in the regulations written after the law passed that limits permits to twenty years. 

“At the end of that time, after spending millions of dollars for clean up and millions of dollars to build your business, you would have to get permission again to continue doing business,” said Brady. “No business wants to continue doing business under those circumstances. So there’s been no interest.”

An active plans sign for the Diamond State Port Corporation's planned container port in the grandfathered heavy industrial area in Edgemoor
Credit Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has granted three coastal zone permits, some to existing operations, since the new regulations went into effect last September. 

Most of the grandfathered heavy industrial areas (outlined in red) under the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act are in northern Delaware. The Coastal Zone is shown in pink. (Click to enlarge)
Credit Courtesy of FirstMap Delaware

Julianne Murray is running on a pro-business platform to unseat Carney in next month’s election. She says the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act fits into a pattern of state government “chasing” big business out of Delaware with high taxes, high energy costs and regulations.

“This is a perfect example of something that looks like it’s going to be beneficial, because it says, ‘Let’s get rolling, let’s get the environment cleanup done, let's boost industry’,” she said. “But on the back end, it’s not practical.”

Murray says she would look to extend the length of permits in the Coastal Zone, or somehow guarantee that they would be renewed. 

The advisory committee that helped shape the regulations last y ear said the permit duration limit would be necessary because of the “scale, complexity, and potential impacts of Conversion Permits.”

 

 

Tags: 
state republican party
state gop
Jane Brady
Coastal Zone Act
Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act
Julianne Murray

