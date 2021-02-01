More winds, snow and flooding coming to Delaware, but the First State missed the brunt of the storm

The First State missed the brunt of the winter weather hammering its neighbors in the Northeast.

Most of Delaware saw between 2 to 5 inches of accumulation from snowfall Sunday.

And, after a Monday morning and afternoon of mostly rain and sleet, another dusting this evening is expected to add an additional one to four inches in northern and central Delaware.

But an intense and steady snow band from Southeast Pennsylvania through Northern and Central New Jersey has left some areas reporting as much as 20 inches as of this afternoon.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chad Shafer says Delaware experienced what is called a “dry slot.”

“Once the precipitation moved through last night, a mostly quiet period occurred through the overnight hours to at least this morning, and even early this afternoon and that was associated with that so-called dry slot with the system,” said Shafer. “So the totals have been a lot less in Delaware as a result.”

Shafer adds another round of flooding is expected during high tide tonight and again tomorrow morning.

“We might see widespread minor to moderate flooding along the coast,” he said. “So roads that are especially susceptible to coastal flooding will likely be inundated with these next two rounds of high tide.”

In addition to snow and sleet, the First State’s coast is expected to see northwest winds around 25mph.

The highest snow totals reported in New Castle County Sunday were with 2.3 inches in Bear and PIke Creek according to the National Weather Service. In Kent County, Woodside picked up 4 inches and downstate, Delmar recorded 3.8 inches of snow.