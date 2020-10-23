More beaches close as Gov. Carney visits site of over 21 ton oil spill

Gov. John Carney visited the site of an oil spill along the Delaware coast Friday afternoon.

Carney says the source is still unknown, but it’s suspected to be a spillage from a transfer of oil between ships.

“I wanted to come to see it firsthand and I’m glad that I did. Just to really, you can't really appreciate it till you see the goop, touch it, I got it all over on my hands. Again to really underscore the risk that’s involved in this kind of transportation,” Carney said.

Carney says this spill is a reminder of why he and others discourage any development of offshore drilling along the Atlantic coast.

“This is a very small spill as they told me in the scheme of things - and you can see this very terrible effect on the beaches, on wildlife and again just a reminder of that tremendous risk,” said Carney.

The Delaware River and Bay Cooperative, a non-profit funded by the oil and transportation industries, dispatched a skimming vessel to remove oily debris found floating in and around the Delaware Bay.

It’s uncertain how long the cleanup effort will last, but Carney says it could get more difficult as crews try to remove the smaller bits of debris rather than the large, oily globs.

The team is using an advanced drone to scan the ocean and beach from above for evidence of oil on the water’s surface.

Several beaches are closed temporarily, including Lewes and the Delaware Beach Plum Island reserve, to both protect the public and avoid tracking of oil onto the sand.

The town of Dewey Beach also closed their beaches Friday afternoon after finding tar balls on the beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard strongly advises the public to avoid handling any oily debris, and instead contact DNREC’s environmental hotline so they can clean it up.