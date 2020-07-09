Monster Mile to host 6 NASCAR races in 3 days next month

Dover International Speedway will get NASCAR racing back on track this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it's doing so in a big way next month with a historic weekend of doubleheaders in late August.

"We believe it's the first time that any track has hosted six point-paying races in one weekend, at least as far as NASCAR is concerned," said Dover International Speedway spokesman Michael Lewis

The Monster Mile will host two races on three consecutive days - Friday August 21, Saturday, August 22 and Sunday August 23.

It will host Cup series races on Saturday and Sunday - the previously scheduled “Drydene 311” Sunday, and the track’s postponed May race on Saturday.

The only question is will fans be allowed to watch this weekend of racing?

Lewis says that’s up to state officials, but if fans are allowed, there will be safety precautions taken.

"If we do get permission to have limited fans on the property we will be instituting some new regulations and safety precautions similar to what you've seen in other tracks,: said Lewis. "We will have a requirement for masks to get into the property and social distancing in the grandstand, etc."

Lewis adds if fans can attend, there won’t be full capacity in Monster Mile’s grandstand.

"As we've seen across the country at other venues, we've seen empty grandstands. We've seen grandstands with just partial attendance, said Lewis.

Dover has hosted two race weekends a year since 1971, traditionally welcoming one in the spring and one in the late summer or early fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced its scheduled race weekend in May to be postponed, and now moved to next month.

Dover International Speedway will host only one NASCAR Cup Series race weekend next year and beyond.

Starting in 2021, The Monster Mile will keep one race weekend, but its second will head to Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee.

Dover Motorsports, Inc., owns both the Dover and Nashville tracks,