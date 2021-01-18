MLK day sees reprieve from COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 dipped over the weekend.

434 people are in the hospital due to the virus, down from a high of 474 last Tuesday. 55 people are considered in critical condition.

The average number of new positive cases everyday is also slowly dropping. As of Sunday, there are an average of 714 new positive cases every day.

The 7 day average of tests returning positive is now at 8.5 percent. The state is performing around 8,500 tests per day.

A total of 1,100,000 tests have been performed on over 550,000 people in the First State.

There were no new reported deaths on Sunday, keeping the total number of lives lost at 1,016.

The state is continuing it’s sprint to vaccinate health care personnel and long-term-care facility staff and residents. Over 43 thousand vaccines have now been administered from the nearly 78 thousand doses delivered to the state so far.

The next phase of the rollout is for people ages 65 and older and frontline essential workers, slated to start sometime later this month.