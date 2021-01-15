Milton residents set to vote on water referendum Saturday

The Town of Milton holds a Water System Improvements Referendum election Saturday.

Milton hopes to borrow more than $1.67 million for various water system improvements.

They include replacing a four-inch main water under Atlantic Avenue, replacing a section of six-inch water main on Chestnut Street - from Front Street to Coulter Street and replacing a six-inch water main from Atlantic Street to Cave Neck Road.

The Town received approval for the loan (Interim interest only payments with 100-percent principal forgiveness at construction completion) from the State of Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund with an interest rate of 2% and a 20-year term.

If residents approve the referendum, construction could start as early as May.

Milton residents can vote at Goshen Hall Saturday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.



