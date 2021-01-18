Milton residents approve water referendum

Milton residents approved a Water System Improvements Referendum Saturday.

Milton plans to borrow more than $1.67 million for various water system improvements.

The improvements include water main replacement under Atlantic Avenue, a portion of Chestnut Street, from Front Street to Coulter Street, and a portion of Atlantic Street.

341 residents voted “for” the improvements, while only four residents voted “against” the improvements.

Milton previously received approval for the loan from the State of Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund with an interest rate of 2-percent and a 20-year term.

Construction may start as early as May now that the referendum was approved.