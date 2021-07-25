Millions available in new round of energy assistance from Delmarva Powe

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has let up somewhat — and most restrictions in Delaware are lifted, many Delmarva Power customers still face challenges in paying their energy bills.

But, there is help available.

Millions of dollars are available for Delmarva Power customers in a new round of energy assistance.

“Funds are available for customers in need through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as LIHEAP," said Delmarva Power spokesperson Tim Stokes. "LIHEAP serves as another resource to share with our customers who are in need.”

Stokes says grant eligibility is based on a customer’s annual household income and size. A customer’s annual household income cannot exceed 200-percent of the federal poverty income guidelines in Delaware.

Homeowners, renters, roomers and subsidized housing tenants may be eligible. And Stokes points out that customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive assistance.

Stokes encourages customers who need help paying their energy bill to visit the State Department of Health and Services website to apply.

He says besides LIHEAP, there are other assistance options available, including budget billing, which average payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill.

Stokes says there is also the Good Neighbor Energy Fund in which Delmarva Power works with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to offer energy assistance to low-income customers specifically.



There are 324,000 Delmarva Power electric customers in Delaware and 136,000 gas customers in the First State.