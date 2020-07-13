Delaware Public Media

Milford Police upgrade their body cameras

  Milton Pratt / Delaware Public Media

The City of Milford will be upgrading its police department’s body cameras.

Police Chief Kenneth Brown says one major upgrade is increasing the city's capacity to store footage.

 

“I think overall it’s gonna be much better for us to have this unlimited feature as we try to balance the fact of training to not have unnecessary footage but at the same time making sure we get everything we need to get.”

 

Brown explains that previously the department had to keep paying for storage upgrades because it is required to keep all body camera footage shot according to state laws.

Brown expects officers will feel less pressured to determine what needs to be recorded with these new upgrades.  They’ll now be able to record all interactions.

The department will also be receiving the latest Axon body cameras.

The upgrades will cost a little over 190 thousand, but it was already accounted for in the city budget.

 

 

body cameras
City of Milford
Milford City Council
Police reform

