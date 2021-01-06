Middletown police chief steps down

Middletown is looking for a new police chief.

The town’s Mayor Kenneth Branner announced the retirement of Chief Robert Kracyla at the Mayor and Council Zoom meeting Monday night.

The chief’s retirement was effective Dec. 31, 2020.

Kracyla confirmed the retirement on his personal Facebook page, but has not commented on it publicly and there has been no further comment from Middletown officials.

Kracyla served as Middletown police chief for less than two years and also worked as Seaford’s police chief for less than a year before taking the post in Middletown.