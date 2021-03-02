Middletown mayor and three councilmen retain seats

The mayor and three council members kept their seats in Monday’s Middletown municipal election.





Mayor Kenneth Branner defeated challenger Joseph Pontack 838 to 368 votes to hold onto the office he’s held since 1989.

Councilmen Andrew Chas got 830 votes, Aaron Blythe collected 726 votes and James Royston garbnered 638 votes; all re-elected to two-year terms. They defeated Ernest Hargett, Malika Spruill, Robert Muniz and Tynesia Stewart.

One thousand-forty votes were cast, with 86 absentee voters and eight write-ins.

The results are still unofficial and must be certified by the Middletown Board of Elections. The certified results will be announced at the Monday, March 8, 2021 Mayor & Council meeting.