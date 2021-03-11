The Mezzanine Gallery hosts 'Grids and Arches'

The latest exhibition at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington is up this month - featuring 18 paintings from Silver Spring, Maryland resident Connie Simon.

“It’s called Grids and Arches," said Simon "And for the last - first of all I started off more as a still-life artist and worked from visual reality for a long time and was interested in that for a long time. But eventually - slowly - I got more interested in a kind of abstraction - a sort of geometric abstraction.”

Simon studied at the Cleveland Institute of Art and majored in print-making initially because there was no drawing major at the time.

Drawing has always been her main interest and strong suit, so she eventually gravitated back to it.

Simon lived in Delaware for 37 years until recently and received the Delaware Division of the Arts’ 2020 Artist Fellowship in Painting.

The exhibit features 18 works. Simon says all the paintings are done in an opaque watercolor medium and the 10 in the Grids series are based on grid structures that she uses as a base for several things.

“You know the art - as most abstract art - is really just about itself. It’s about color and about the expressive power of color and shape - all by itself," said Simon. "It doesn’t have any other particular meaning, other than the fact that those are the things that attracted me - those colors, those shapes and those kinds of patterns.”

The remaining eight paintings are based on arches.

Grids and Arches is up through March 26 at the Carvel State Office Building’ Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

