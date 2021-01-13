MegaMillions jackpot climbs to $750M for Friday night's drawing

The eighth-largest MegaMillions jackpot in history - $625 million - went unclaimed Tuesday night.

There were no winning tickets matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball drawn. That means the next drawing on Friday night is worth an estimated $750 million.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33 with a Mega Ball number 9.

Delaware has never had a MegaMillions jackpot winner.

Wednesday's nioght's Powerball jackpot currently sits at $550 million after no one matched all the correct numbers last Saturday night. That’s the 9th largest Powerball prize in history.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.