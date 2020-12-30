 Mayor Purzycki undergoes emergency heart surgery | Delaware First Media
Mayor Purzycki undergoes emergency heart surgery

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is recovering from emergency heart surgery he had Wednesday morning. 

Purzycki, who is 75, was elected to a second four-year term this fall. 

City officials say his surgery followed an annual physical and subsequent testing that showed a “serious” blockage of his coronary arteries. They say Purzycki came out of the surgery “well” and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Purzycki’s Chief of Staff, Tanya Washington, said in a statement all affairs of government “will continue normally” with the Mayor fully in control and giving directions from the hospital.

He will also take his oath of office for his next term Tuesday from the hospital or from home.

 

