A Matter of Facts: ProPublica’s Charlie Ornstein on local news

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we bring you the third episode in season 2 of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation about the crisis in local news coverage with ProPublica’s deputy managing editor Charlie Ornstein.

Ornstein oversees ProPublica's Local Reporting Network, which works with local news sources on accountability journalism.

He won a Pulitzer Prize for public service along with his colleague Tracy Weber in 2005 for a Los Angeles Times series on the Martin Luther King, Jr./Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Delaware Public Media is proud to produe A Matter of Facts with Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.