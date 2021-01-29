‘A Matter of Facts’ podcast: Pablo Boczkowski and print journalism in the digital realm.

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about newspapers and their transtion to the digital realm with Nortwestern University's Pablo Boczkowski.

A Matter of Facts' podcast - Season 2, Episode 7: A conversation about newspapers and their move to the digital realm with Pablo Boczkowski, Communications professor at Northwestern University.

Boczkowski is a Communications professor at Northwestern University. He is also founder and Director of the Center for Latinx Digital Media and co-founder and co-director of the Center for the Study of Media and Society in Argentina. His work focuses on the dynamics of digital culture.

He has two new books coming out - Abundance: On the Experience of Living in a World of Information Plenty and The Digital Environment: How We Live, Learn, Work, Play and Socialize Now with Eugenia Mitchelstein.

Delaware Public Media is proud to produce A Matter of Facts with Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.