‘A Matter of Facts’ podcast: Pablo Boczkowski and print journalism in the digital realm.

By 1 hour ago

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information.  Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about newspapers and their transtion to the digital realm with Nortwestern University's Pablo Boczkowski.


Boczkowski is a Communications professor at Northwestern University.  He is also founder and Director of the Center for Latinx Digital Media and co-founder and co-director of the Center for the Study of Media and Society in Argentina. His work focuses on the dynamics of digital culture.

He has two new books coming out - Abundance: On the Experience of Living in a World of Information Plenty and The Digital Environment: How We Live, Learn, Work, Play and Socialize Now with Eugenia Mitchelstein.

Delaware Public Media is proud to produce A Matter of Facts with Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.  Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming 

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.

Related Content

A Matter of Facts podcast: UD's Dannagal Young on fact-checking

By Dec 18, 2020

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about fact-checking with the University of Delaware's Dannagal Young.


A Matter of Facts podcast: MIT's Deb Roy on Twitter

By Oct 27, 2020

This week on The Green, we bring you the fifth episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about Twitter with MIT's Deb Roy.


A Matter of Facts podcast: Univ. of Delaware's David Wilson on polling

By Sep 25, 2020

This week on The Green, we bring you the fourth episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about polls with the University of Delaware's David Wilson.


A Matter Of Facts: UD's Lindsay Hoffman on Facebook

By Jun 26, 2020

This week on The Green, we bring you the second episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about Facebook with University of Delaware Associate Communications professor Lindsay Hoffman.


A Matter of Facts: ProPublica’s Charlie Ornstein on local news

By Jul 17, 2020

This week on The Green, we bring you the third episode in season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about the crisis in local news coverage with ProPublica’s deputy managing editor Charlie Ornstein.