Listen Live: Inauguration Day Special Coverage

Listen to NPR special coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Follow updates in our liveblog.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being sworn in as president and vice president of the United States on Wednesday. Along with a dramatic shift for the country, this Inauguration Day itself is different.

Americans have been told to stay home because of the pandemic, and security is extratight two weeks after a breach of the Capitol building.

Biden has already released a slew of executive actions he plans to take immediately as president, ranging from the COVID-19 crisis, the economy, racial justice and climate.

After Biden takes the oath of office at noon, he will pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and then receive a presidential escort to the White House.

His administration has a news conference planned for 7 p.m. ET followed by a produced evening program hosted by Tom Hanks with celebrity speakers and musical performances.

