Listen: Eyewitnesses Recount The 1954 Shooting Attack On The U.S. Capitol

On March 1, 1954, four people launched on armed attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The insurgents, all young Puerto Rican nationalists from New York, fired more than two dozen bullets into the House of Representatives chamber in a plot to bring attention to the fight for Puerto Rico's independence. Five members of Congress were wounded in the assault.

This story was produced by Ben Shapiro with help from Joe Richman, Deborah George and Nellie Gilles of Radio Diaries.



January 6 wasn't the first violent breach of the U.S. Capitol. History books mention 1814, when the British army set fire to it. Less well-known is what happened on March 1, 1954. That's when four Puerto Rican New Yorkers staged an armed attack in the House of Representatives. The attack was meant to bring attention to the fight for Puerto Rican independence. Radio Diaries partnered with journalist Ray Suarez to bring us eyewitnesses who were at the Capitol that day - congressional staffers and a D.C. police officer.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: In Washington, D.C., ruthless, fanatic violence erupted in the halls of Congress. Three men and a woman believed to be members of the Puerto Rican nationalist gang opened fire from the visitors' gallery of the House of Representatives.

MIKE MICHAELSON: At that time, we were debating a bill called the Bracero bill, allowing immigrant workers to come in to work the fields and harvest the fruit. And I turned around. I noticed some people came in the door, which was to my left upstairs. And then I turned around and looked at them and, you know - but I figured they were just tourists, like so many people. And I paid no more attention to them.

BILL GOODWIN: And I was standing in the doorway of the cloakroom, and I looked up. And this man stood up, and he had a dark suit on - tall, lanky guy. And he reached inside of his coat pocket and pulled out a pistol. And I just - that is a pistol. I couldn't believe it. I knew it was a pistol.

MICHAELSON: Then I see these people are standing up with guns in their hands. And the woman was standing with them, and she had a big flag. And she was unfurling the - you know, waving the flag back and forth.

RAY SUAREZ: Their leader, Lolita Lebron, was a seamstress in New York. They were working-class Puerto Rican New Yorkers who happened to be attached to the Nationalist Party. My name is Ray Suarez. I'm Puerto Rican. And I'm a journalist and a writer. These four began reciting the Lord's Prayer. Lebron shouted, viva Puerto Rico libre. And they opened fire.

GOODWIN: Everybody started hitting the ground. And some congressmen, like myself, just stood there looking at the guy, and he was shooting. And then I remember the gun stopped. And he pulled another clip out of his pocket, put the clip in. And he started shooting again, and his gun jammed. And then a second man stood up. He was in a light blue suit - I remember that, a lighter suit. And he started shooting.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: Police hurry to America's House of Representatives in Washington following an attack by three Puerto Ricans.

BENJAMIN JASON: My partner and I were patrolling on Louisiana Avenue just a block from the Capitol when the call came out - shooting in the House of Representatives. And we got there immediately. Inside the Capitol was very hectic and yelling. And people pointed to this particular tall person. I grabbed a hold of him, and I had him by the belt.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Five congressmen were hit. Albert (ph) Bentley of Michigan was seriously injured.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #3: The would-be assassins apparently had plotted the shooting for weeks, hoping it would dramatize their demands for Puerto Rico's independence from the United States. Rafael Miranda answered some questions from Washington reporters.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #4: Gentlemen, would you like to say anything?

RAFAEL MIRANDA: Yes. I am a Puerto Rican in the struggle for independence of my country.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #4: Are you sorry for what has happened?

MIRANDA: I am not sorry for what happened.

SUAREZ: There is a part of the Puerto Rican mentality that always says, you know, they don't really care about us. So this is one way to get noticed - the cry of, in effect, desperate people.

JOE BARTLETT: That was a real feeling of anger, wanting to get at them. How dare they do this? And look what they've done to our friends or our colleagues.

PAUL KANJORSKI: I understood the political nature of what they had done. And not that it forgives them, but it puts a context of understanding.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #3: A few days later, a fast-moving federal grand jury indicted the four Puerto Ricans on charges of intent to kill and of assaulting a congressmen with a dangerous weapon.

SUAREZ: They were tried, sentenced to long prison sentences and served over a quarter of a century in federal prison until their sentences were commuted by President Jimmy Carter.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: To Irvin Flores, Rafael Miranda, Mrs. Lolita Lebron, Andres Cordero, the gun wielders, goes the evil distinction of having perpetrated a criminal outrage almost unique in America's history.

KANJORSKI: I would say in a matter of a week, it was somewhat forgot about.

SUAREZ: And the whole event sort of disappeared into history.

that story was produced by Ben Shapiro of Radio Diaries with Joe Richman, Deborah George and Nellie Gilles.