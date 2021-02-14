Lewes brings back large events starting mid-April

The city of Lewes decided to begin accepting event permit applications again, COVID-19 permitting.

Because of statewide restrictions, large gatherings have been largely absent in Lewes during COVID-19.

Now, commissioners approved accepting applications for events happening after April 15th, provided they follow public health guidelines.

The council heard from the organizer of the annual DQ dash 5K which was cancelled last year and is looking to bring the event back at the end of April.

Lewes city councilperson Rob Morgan says the city should be cautious about bringing large events back to Lewes.

“We do have to bear in mind that our median age in Lewes is 30 years more than the state and so we’re more vulnerable," Morgan said. "I don’t know to the extent to which that vulnerability is exposed at an event like yours.”

The council decided that mid April would be far enough out that conditions should improve, but not too far to cancel summer events.

Event permits will also now come with the stipulation that they can be revoked at any time, if current health conditions in the region don’t improve by the time the event rolls around.

During the same council meeting, the council voted to object to keeping a bicycle safety law on the state books.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian advisory committee asked the city to oppose House Bill 36, revoking the sunset clause of a law allowing bikers to yield to cars at stop signs rather than coming to a complete stop.

After hearing from statewide bicycle advocates, Councilperson Bonnie Osler says the council should stick with its own committee’s findings.

“Shouldn’t we err on the side of going with our local bike committees recommendations cause they ride these trails all the time," Osler said.

Osler is concerned the change means bicyclists won’t stop when exiting a bike trail and possibly miss an oncoming car.

According to Delaware State Police, since the law was enacted in 2017, the total number of accidents involving bikes has dropped 11 percent, and that’s dropped even more at stop sign controlled intersections, where the law takes effect.

Bike trails in and around Lewes don’t have much in terms of safety to warn drivers of bicyclists. But up on the Markell trail in New Castle County, there are flashing crossing beacons to warn cars of pedestrians or bikes.

Osler says if DelDOT would come down and install safer crossings like those on the Markell trail, she would be fine supporting the current law. But she notes that would be an expensive project

Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell says if the law is revoked, teaching bicyclists they can no longer yield at a stop sign would be extremely difficult, and it’s hard to enforce laws like this one.