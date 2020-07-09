Leadership change at Delaware State Police brings first female superintendent

Delaware State Police has its first female superintendent.

Lt. Col. Melissa Zebley takes over command of the department following Col. Nathaniel McQueen, Jr.’s retirement.

McQueen was recently confirmed as the state’s next Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security.

Gov. John Carney and acting Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Kimberly Chandler announced Zebley’s appointment Thursday.

Zebley has been with State Police for 28 years, most recently responsible for Internal Affairs, Information Support Services and Planning.

Carney said in a statement Thursday he believes Zebley has the trust of community leaders throughout the state and will continue to build trust between law enforcement and communities.

Zebley said she is “humbled and honored” by the appointment — and that state police remain committed to community collaboration and progressive policing.

She holds degrees from the University of Delaware, Wilmington University and Northwestern University, and has served as adjunct faculty in Wilm U’s criminal justice programs.