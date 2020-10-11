Laurel woman charged in animal cruelty caes

The state recently reported a large-scale case of animal cruelty.

A 75-year-old Laurel woman was recently arraigned in JP Court in Georgetown on 35 counts of cruel neglect and 35 counts of failure to obtain a dog license.

Officers with the Delaware Animal Services Enforcement Unit in the Division of Animal Welfare executed a search warrant of Leona Long's property and found 35 hound dogs ranging in age from 6 months to 9 years.

The dogs were living in inhumane conditions on tethers and in feces-covered kennels throughout the owner’s property.

In a statement DAS Chief Mark Tobin said, “It was obvious the animals had been neglected for some time, and suffered tremendously as a result.”

The dogs were moved to the Brandywine Valley SPCA and are receiving treatment for eye infections, foot and ear injuries and malnourishment. They will be put up for adoption.