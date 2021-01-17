Launch of new children's book "Champ & Major: First Dogs" supports Delaware Humane Association

President-elect Biden’s two dogs - Champ and Major - are getting a lot of attention as they get ready to move into the White House this week.

And now a new book out about the two German Shepherds.

The younger of the two dogs, Major, will be the first rescue dog living in the White House. Joe Biden adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 after fostering him for several months.

Major was originally part of a litter of six dogs who were surrendered to the DHA after ingesting a toxic substance.

And to celebrate the Biden dogs’ “indoguration,” three Delaware entities will host a public virtual book launch event Tuesday for author Joy McCullough’s latest book called Champ and Major: First Dogs.

“On January 19, we are partnering with Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as well as the Lewes Public Library to celebrate the book launch of “Champ and Major: First Dogs”. The book is a children’s illustrated book,” said Cory Topel, marketing manager at the Delaware Humane Association (DHA).

Topel says the virtual book discussion on Zoom starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will include a live reading of the book by the author.

“What’s great is that we’re looking to pull people together to not only celebrate the launch of this exciting book, which tells the story of Champ and Major Biden heading to the White House. But for every book sold - $2 from Browseabout and those sales will come back to support the Delaware Humane Association," said Topel.

People can register for the event here.