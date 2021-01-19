Latest COVID deaths in Delaware include another child

The First State announced 5 more COVID-related deaths Tuesday, including only the second child to die from the virus in Delaware.

State health officials say a child between 5 and 17 years old is among the latest victims. That death comes less than two weeks after the state saw its first pediatric death.

That child and the other victims announced Tuesday all had underlying health conditions and were all from New Castle County. One was a long-term care facility resident.

The state’s death toll is now at 1,021.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 were back up again, reaching 454 after dipping to 434 Monday. 53 people are considered in critical condition.

The average number of new positive cases fell to 700.1, the state’s lowest level since January 4.

But the 7-day average of tests returning positive was back up to 9 percent. The state is performing around 8,200 tests per day.