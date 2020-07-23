Killens Pond water park ready to welcome visitors again

Killens Pond Water Park reopens Friday, just one week after closing because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Division of Public Health (DPH) completed contact tracing and all park staff who had close contact with the COVID positive staff member tested negative. Those staff members are currently following DPH’s recommended 14 day quarantine from thir last contact with the COVID positive staffer.

Last week, DNREC reported 11 staff members were identified as having had close contact with the person who tested postive.

Routine cleaning of the water park was performed while it was closed this week, and a deep clean with spray sanitizer was completed Thursday.

The park had just opened for the season Saturday, July 1 before the COVID-19 case forced the closure last week.

The water park continues to operate at 30% capacity, two sessions per day Thursday through Monday. It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Visitors must reserve their spots online in advance and masks and social distancing are required.