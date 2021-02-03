Kent County reminds residents of available tax exemptions

Kent County residents may be eligible for some property tax exemptions and county officials want to remind residents about them as tax season begins.

Kent County Assessment Office assessment supervisor Sue Wilson says the window to apply for the Annual Elderly/Disability Tax Exemption is open.

“People over the age of 65 - you have to be 65 by May 31 (2021) - can get up to $25,000 off the assessed value of their property," said Wilson. "They have to have lived on the property for at least one year and have been in Delaware for at least five years.”

She adds there are also income limits to get the property tax exemption.

“The income limit for a single person is $18,000, for a married couple it’s $24,750 and it does not include social security income,” Wilson said.

Wilson notes that Kent County residents who are disabled must be able to document total disability.

Completed applications and verification forms must be received by the Board of Assessment at the Kent County Administrative Complex in Dover no later than April 30, 2021.

Seniors in Kent County may also qualify for a school property tax credit.

Wilson explains that homeowners age 65 and over are eligible for a tax credit against regular school property taxes.

“Where they get 50% off of their school taxes (up to $400); all you have to do is be 65 (years-old or older). And I believe you have to have lived in Delaware for 10 years," said Wilson. "That program is run through the Kent County Tax Office. And you can contact the Tax Office to get an application.”

Wilson says taxpayers must pay their property tax bill in full by the end of each tax year in order to qualify for this credit for the subsequent year.

She notes this tax credit program has been around for the past 10-15 years.

Completed applications can be mailed to the Kent County Finance Department in Dover or brought to the Kent County Complex - also in Dover - on or before April 30, 2021.