Kent County Recorder of Deeds gets new website

Changes have been made to make the Kent County Recorder of Deeds website more user-friendly.

The Kent County Recorder of Deeds Office unveiled its new website for land records in Kent County last week.

“It’s a website where the constituents of Kent County can go on their internet - on their laptops, or computers at home or in their office - or wherever they may be located - and they can search deeds and any kind of land records, free of charge,” said Kent County Recorder of Deeds Betty Lou McKenna.

She says people previously had to go to the County Complex to access the records.

McKenna says the goal is improving the customer experience, offering the ability to search, print and pay for records online.

“It’s just a more convenient thing for the constituents of Kent County; they don’t have to get in their car and come into the building. They can do it from just wherever they’re located; there'll be less traffic in the County building and to our office. And it’ll just be a fast way for them to get their information,” said McKenna.

The new Delaware Land Records software by Centreville, Virginia's Avenu Insights and Analytics went live on Thursday, October 7.

McKenna says those printing selected documents from home will be charged $2 per page, which can be paid for by credit card online.

McKenna says subscribers with current accounts will continue to use the old software until their subscription expires. Once that happens, customers will be directed to the new Delaware Land Records site.