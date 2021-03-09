Kent County Levy Court launches My Government Online

Kent County digitizing is permitting and payment processes, turning to web-based software to make permitting easier for residents and businesses.

Listen to this story

The Kent County Levy Court recently launched My Government Online to improve customer service and workflow.

"If you need a building permit, whether it’s for a new house or a commercial building or just a detached building on your property, you can go to the My Government Online website and put your request in,” said Sarah Kiefer, Kent County director of planning services.

She says information submitted is sent to the Planning Services Department to review and determine if a permit will be issued.

Individuals and businesses can upload digital plans, follow their project status and receive text and email updates. Contractors can schedule and track inspections from the computers or mobile devices.

And Kiefer notes that third party agencies can access the website to review the applications if necessary.

Sewer permit requests can also be made on the website, along with credit card payments for permit requests.

My Government Online (MGO) was created effectively by a Council of Governments in Louisiana after Katrina (2005)," said Kiefer. "So it was all of these local governments who had to rebuild and needed a permitting process to make that efficient and timely for people and let them manage their rebuilding process.”

She says Kent County signed an agreement in 2018 to lease the software for $42,000 a year from the South Central Planning and Development Commission in Houma, Louisiana. It soft-launched the site in January.