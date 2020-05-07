Justice Department Is Dropping Case Against Ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn

Updated at 3:20 p.m. ET

The Justice Department is dropping its case against President Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's then-ambassador to the United States.

The about-face by the department brings to a close the long-running case against Flynn brought by former special counsel Robert Mueller during the Russia investigation.

It also deepened questions about the independence of the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr, who has long expressed skepticism about the Mueller probe.

President Trump hailed the move on Thursday in remarks to reporters at the White House.

"He was an innocent man ... Now, in my book, he's an even greater warrior," Trump said.

The president faulted former President Barack Obama's administration and said: "They're human scum ... It's treason."

