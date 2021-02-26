John Prine, 73: 'I Remember Everything'

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

I don't believe anyone could choose his favorite song; everything he wrote was a labor of love. The final gift he gave us was "I Remember Everything," which turned out to be maybe his most prophetic. His music inspired millions of fans worldwide and leaves his family with a lasting legacy.

The song title says it all: "I Remember Everything." It evokes so much emotion and so many memories, they're truly hard to separate. My best memory of John is the last conversation we had — about six weeks before we lost him. It ended the way every one of our conversations ended: "Love you, Cuz!" —Jennifer Johnson, cousin

